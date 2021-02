Rev. Mark D. Wilson of Waitsfield United Church of Christ will be offering ashes to go this Ash Wednesday, February 17, from noon to 1 p.m. out in front of the church, 4355 Main Street, Waitsfield (across from Village Grocery). For more information call 496-3065 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

