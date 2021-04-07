After a year of canceled events and online exhibits, Mad River Valley Arts (MRVA) is preparing for the return of in-person events, according to MRVA director of exhibits Gary Eckhart.

“The first reception we’re planning is the Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition because that reception can be held outside. What we’re probably going to do is have all the shows online as well as in person, so that if people don’t feel comfortable attending in person, they can still see the shows,” he said.

That show will take place at the Red Barn Galleries at American Flatbread in Waitsfield and MRVA will have the ability to limit the number of people who can be in the space at the same time. That show runs June 20-July 24 with an opening reception on June 20.

“We’ve never had that many people in the barn at one time, except when there was a reception,” Eckhart said.

The watercolor exhibit will be closed on one Friday night during that period to accommodate events at the Lareau Farm.

The events that take place at the festival gallery in the Village Square in Waitsfield will be open during business hours and Eckhart said that board president Linda Barnes will be able to manage the flow of people through

On July 17, Valley Garden Tours will take place and from August 1 to September 6, the Big Red Barn Art Show takes place at the Red Barn Galleries.

The Vermont Plein Air Festival is slated for August 12-15 and includes plein air painting, children’s events, sidewalk art and more. A Bill Brauer retrospective runs August 13-October 11 at the festival gallery in Waitsfield.

The Green Mountain Photo Show runs September 12-October 11 at the Red Barn Galleries.

Finally, the Vermont Watercolor Society awards show artists’ reception is open October 21 to December 17 at the festival gallery.