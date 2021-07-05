The Big Red Barn Art Show is seeking local artists to participate in the annual August community endeavor.

“After a year’s hiatus, we’re back and delighted to say that we are vaccinated, unmasked and ready to share Valley artwork with the world,” said organizer Dotty Kyle.

Advertisement

For the previous two shows, in 2018 and 2019, Big Red Barn Art Show organizers experimented with combing the original format of paintings and sculpture, with crafts and photography. The show was open to artists living everywhere.

“It was nice, but somewhat cumbersome and disjointed, so we decided to revert to our roots. Once again, this show will be restricted to fine arts; painting and sculpture, done by artists both amateur and professional, living full or part time in the Mad River Valley. There is so much talent here, we simply must celebrate all our creative neighbors,” Kyle said.

In May, prospectuses and registration forms were mailed to local artists who had previously exhibited in the show. Registrations are historically late in being returned, Kyle said. The art show committee is not sure how large the show will be this year so, they urge those who wish to participate or have questions about the show to get in touch with Kyle by phone or email -- 496-4789 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. -- to receive art show information or to reassure the committee that you’re planning to exhibit in this year’s show.

“The Big Red Barn is looking great with the Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition showing now. Be sure to see that extraordinary exhibit and get those paints going for the 23rd year of the Big Red Barn Art Show,” Kyle added.