This year the Mad River libraries summer learning program will be Tails and Tales. The program features outdoor, animal-themed events for all ages held throughout the Mad River Valley in July. On Saturday, July 10, The Caterpillar Lab of Keene, NH, will be at Knoll Farm from noon to 3, presenting a variety of New England caterpillar species with plenty to see and touch. Educators will teach about the often-misunderstood process of metamorphosis and tell stories about the creatures’ strange and surprising adaptations.

On Saturday, July 17, at 1 p.m., the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum will present Vermont Wildlife at the Moretown Recreational Fields. A variety of live animals will be on hand to put a face to the challenges northeastern wildlife must rise to meet. Museum staff will bring furs, skulls and other artifacts for an exploration of local fauna.

On Sunday, July 25, Turtle Tales and Painted Scales will take place outside the Warren Public Library at 3 p.m. The Mad River librarians will tell turtle stories and participants will decorate fabric "scutes" (turtle scales) to add to quilted "carapace" (turtle shell) which will hang in the libraries.

On Saturday, July 31, at 10 a.m., join the Mad River librarians in front of Valley Animal Hospital to explore the unseen wildlife living beneath the surface of a local pond. Magnifiers, nets, and field guides will be provided.

On August 1 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the libraries have partnered with the Mad River Valley Rotary to bring the band "A2VT" to the Mad River Green in Waitsfield. Representing Somalia, Tanzania and Burundi and currently living in Burlington, Vermont, A2VT synthesizes their native African musical and dance roots with Western pop and hip-hop sensibilities. Their songs, performed in up to eight unique languages, reflect their journey from Africa to America and celebrate the musical collision of two continents and the party that ensues. Bring a picnic dinner and don't forget your dancing shoes!

All programs are free; some require advance registration. To learn about these and other summer events as well as story times, reading challenges, story walks and purchasing “Tails and Tales” kid-designed T-shirts and tote bags, speak to local librarians or visit the library websites at joslinmemoriallibrary.com, moretownlibrary.com, or warrenlibrary.com.