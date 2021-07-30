After a year’s COVID-hiatus, the Big Red Barn Art Show returns for its 23rd exhibition of paintings and sculpture created by local artists.

The show, at the Red Barn Galleries in the barn at Lareau Farm/American Flatbread, Waitsfield, runs through Sunday, September 5. Gallery hours are: Thursdays and Fridays, 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 9 p.m. The show is closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

An opening reception, to which the public is cordially invited, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. next Sunday, August 1. Each year, for the reception, the artists provide hors d’oeuvres and other treats — all Covid sensitive. A cash bar will be available for liquid refreshments. Unvaccinated guests are asked to wear masks. Masks are optional for the fully vaccinated.

The show, chaired by Dotty Kyle, and curated by Gary Eckhart, includes committee members, Candy Barr, Carol Dallas, Kim Hopper, Rita Ioannidis, Joan Lane, Macy Moulton, Kate Murray-Jones and Karin Ware. Nickie Ioannidis will provide the music tracks and sound system for the reception.

In 1998, the first annual exhibit, held in Warren’s historic town hall featured 28 paintings by 10 Mad River Valley artists, four of whom are still showing their work every year: Joan Lane, Candy Barr, Sue Stager and Dotty Kyle.

This year, 30 artists, all residing full, or part time in the towns of the Mad River Valley, will exhibit work in a wide range of styles, techniques and media. Along with the four major pieces each artist is allowed to exhibit, they may add one work, no larger than 16 inches in any direction, to the Small Works exhibit. The Art Stall is a popular corner of the show, where prints, greeting cards and small items can be purchased. There are 97 works of art in the main exhibit and 22 in the small works exhibit.