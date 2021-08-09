Burlington-based soul singer Kat Wright will perform at the Knoll Farm in Fayston on Saturday, August 14, at 7 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook for free.

Advertisement

Proceeds will benefit Knoll Farm’s Better Selves Fellowship, which provides residential retreats at the farm for people working in the fields of social justice, human well-being and conservation. Knoll Farm’s goal is to raise $125,000 to support 60 individuals from across the country to attend the annual Better Selves retreat August 16-22. A press released described the fellowship’s goals to help leaders “to find rest, rejuvenation and refine their life work.” In addition to purchasing concert tickets, donations may also be made to benefit the fellowship.

“Since the 1970s with Ann Day’s care, Knoll Farm has been a beloved community refuge,” Knoll Farm’s Peter Forbes said. “We’ve extended the community that Knoll Farm serves to leaders and organizers from all across this country. Knoll Farm has become the campfire around which these leaders have gathered and been cared for. The Better Selves fellows are from communities most affected by social and environmental crises, working 24/7 on immigration, climate change, food security, police reform, social justice and wellbeing. We’ve created a refuge away from the pressure and responsibilities of their daily lives to renew and to help them dig deeper and rethink the promise of their work. For everyone at Knoll Farm, it’s an honor to live in the mountains of Vermont and be in service to these organizers who are helping lives in every corner of our country. For them, coming to Vermont and to Knoll Farm is healing and much needed.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.knollfarm.org.