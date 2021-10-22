Families looking to celebrate Halloween will find trick-or-treating on Sunday, October 31, on Old County Road in Waitsfield and in Warren Village. Old County Road will be closed to vehicles from 5 to 7 p.m. Parking is available at Waitsfield Telecom. The road will be lit up with Jack-o-lanterns carved by Waitsfield Elementary students. Donations of candy are being accepted at the Village Grocery in Waitsfield.

Warren Village will be closed to vehicles from 4:30 to 7:15 p.m. Houses that are open to trick-or-treaters will have lights on. The Warren Public Library will host a small bonfire for families to warm up. Donations of candy may be dropped off at Warren School, the municipal building, or the library. Those who want to have a candy station at the town green can contact Dayna Lisaius at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 496-5231.