The Moretown Artisans’ Sale returns to its usual in-person shopping format on December 11 and 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Moretown Elementary School. This year’s event will feature over 24 area artists selling a variety of handcrafted work, but for COVID safety reasons, there will be some new changes.

“There are many things people can get at the Moretown Artisans’ Sale – we don’t want COVID to be one of them!” said Meg Schultz, the event coordinator for over 12 years. “We are reducing our hours and skipping the live entertainment and photos with Santa, but we will keep things as festive as we can.” Masks will be required for all in attendance and all vendors have been vaccinated.

Also new this year, the Moretown PTO will be the nonprofit partner of the sale and starting next year they will take over ownership and management of this signature event. “It’s a perfect fit and I can’t wait to see how the Moretown PTO puts their stamp on the sale going forward,” Schultz said. “The Moretown Artisans’ Sale (MAS) was my first official event as a professional planner. But it has been purely a labor of love for me of late and after being shut down last year by COVID, it feels like the right time to pass the torch. I know the Moretown PTO will take good care of my baby!”

The Moretown PTO (MPTO) is equally as excited about the partnership and opportunities that running the event will provide in the future. “We are overjoyed to partner with Meg’s Events this year and looking forward to many more years to come with this incredible community event,” said Lindsay Staples, MPTO treasurer. “In addition to supporting our programming, running this event will also give us the platform to encourage participation from youth artists.”

Funds raised from the silent auction and raffle this year will be used to host the Troy Wonderlee Circus Program Residency at Moretown Elementary School this May. The program – a favorite among all school community members pre-K through sixth – inspires the spirit and fosters the talents of all students. Participants learn stunts, hone skills and receive individualized encouragement to combine disciplines and grow self-confidence.

For more information about the MAS including auction items, the list of artists and more, go to moretownartisan.com.