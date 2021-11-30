Jean Sharry joined this summer and Dana Donaldson this fall.

“We feel lucky to have two of the hardest-working volunteers in The Valley added to our ranks, especially as we initiate a membership/support the arts drive,” said board chair Jane Macan.

Sharry said that she “brings a love of the Mad River Valley community and an appreciation for artists and makers from the standpoint of being an appreciator of art and a maker herself.” She and her husband Jack have been part-time residents in Warren Village for 20 years. Their four sons and their families spend time here both in the summer and winter. All have enjoyed many MRVArts events, Taste of the Valley, barn tours, receptions and dinners as well as exhibitions.

Sharry said she is a potter, photographer and knitter and brings an appreciation for emerging and established artists, artisans and makers. She wants to increase involvement of Valley residents and visitors with the arts through opportunities for participation and education.

“Dana Donaldson will be a terrific addition to the board of the Mad River Valley Arts. I have known her for over 15 years, skied with her, travelled the world with her, broken bread and fund raised with her. She is a painter herself and values the arts in her life and believes that a strong art presence in The Valley is very important. She is an important contributor to the community at large and will be invaluable to MRV Arts,’ Macan said.