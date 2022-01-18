The Mad River Valley Arts board of directors and advisory board has kicked off a 2022 fundraiser, Empower the Arts, in support of various local arts and artists of all mediums. The goal, according to board member and fundraising co-chair Bonnie Barnes, is to return the Mad River Valley and all of its talented people to its place as an arts destination, for tourists as well as for the community.

“2022 follows a very successful year of 2021 and will feature a broader and more inclusive group of exhibitions and openings, tours and musical events. Monies raised through Empower the Arts will allow us to offer activities throughout the year, beginning with an exhibit, Textiles and Patterns, opening this month; and in March, Visions in Oil; followed by a full summer featuring again the Green Mountain Watercolor Show, the Photo Show, the Members’ Show, as well as the popular Garden Tour and Preview Party and the Plein Air weekend,” Barnes said.

All are invited to participate. The goal for the fundraiser is $50,000, and more than a third of this amount has already come in from some early generous and supportive people.

“You can help reach the goal, and help support this talented art community. Look on the website for levels of giving at madrivervalley.org. Listen to your hearts, all of you who love this valley and wish it to live up to its potential. Consider the reward in keeping alive the good things happening in the beautiful Green Mountains. Thank you,” Barnes added.