Want to be a star for three nights? Get an act together for the Mad River Valley’s annual variety show: Cabin Fever Follies. Auditions for the follies are on Thursday, February 17, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Valley Players Theater, Route 100 in Waitsfield. Singing, dancing, juggling, storytelling, magic, mime, wherever one’s talent lies, most acts are encouraged. Acts should be brief and self-contained. All acts are expected to be available both show nights which are Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19. Call Director, Doug Bergstein (802-496-6651) or Sharon Kellermann (793-8362) for information, for another audition time or to volunteer.

Raisinettes are also needed. These are those sign-toting, highly-visible walking commercials who raise money for charity each year. Dressed in Raisinette costumes personally embellished with hats, gloves, sunglasses, tutus and any other bit of nonsense, these volunteers carry signs to the beat of “Grapevine.” This activity is for those who wish to participate but remain relatively anonymous. Contact Sharon Kellermann at 802-793-8362 if that sounds like fun or for more information.