New ramp (gradually sloping grade) and pavement for the accessible parking area was completed by T&D Excavating. Photo AnnMarie Harmon

This summer work on restoring and maintaining Waitsfield’s historic General Wait House is underway. In January 2024 the Waitsfield Select Board created a commission to take care of the General Wait House and allocated funding that year and this year.

Since the formation of the commission, there have been several upgrades and improvements made including the restoration of plaster on the interior, replacement of a leaking toilet, restoration of the shutters, installation a new accessible ramp and parking space, and the entire exterior is in the process of being painted. A new roof is scheduled to be installed in August. There are plans to upgrade the wheelchair lift as well as other repairs.

Aaron of Village Restoration painting the General Wait House. Photo: AnnMarie Harmon

The first floor of this house belonged to the founder of Waitsfield, General Benjamin Wait, who fought in the Revolutionary War (and other earlier battles).

The town purchased the building in 1995 with the help of the Waitsfield Historical Society and a grant from the Federal Transportation Enhancement Fund and completed a major restoration project by 1997.

For more history of the building and General Wait, visit the website of the Waitsfield Historical Society at waitsfieldhistorcalsociety.com.