The Mad River Valley’s signature end of summer event, the Mad River Valley Craft Fair, is coming up on Labor Day weekend. It will include live music, and a juried craft fair featuring over 85 artists. The 54th Mad River Valley Craft Fair, held rain or shine on Labor Day weekend, Saturday August 30, and Sunday, August 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kenyon’s Field, (on Route 100), Waitsfield.

Several of the artists are based in the Mad River Valley. Returning to the fair from Waitsfield is Troy Kingsbury (former owner of the Village Grocery and longtime Valley resident) who creates whimsical sculptures of animals, flowers, and people out of recycled “junk” metal. Also from Waitsfield, Tom Bednash of Thomas Ceramics, will bring wheel-thrown and hand-built stoneware, and Victoria Meade of Images in Glass will have jewelry and stained-glass items available. From Moretown, Kelly Reagan of VT Country Crafts and Gifts brings exactly that – Vermont homemade small batch pickles, jams, jellies, relishes, pies, and soaps, candles and sewn items. Based in Middlesex, Nancy Rice of Vermont Lore Folks creates hand-painted unique Santas from the woods of Vermont. Each design is named after a Vermont town or special place.

One of the longest-attending artists, Irene Pluntky-Goedecke of Fayston and NYC will bring her jewelry under the name of Pluntky. From Warren, Bob Lisaius of Vermont Wishing Stones (and DINOMAN) will offer locally handcrafted jewelry featuring Vermont stones and gems. Other artists come from all over Vermont and New England.

LIVE MUSIC

Featured at the Mad River Valley Craft Fair are four bands, a food court and bar, door prizes, and for the kids, free face painting and the Dinoman Science Show at noon each day, which will use magic, clever explanations, and incredible props to present a dynamic program of dinosaurs, science, and fun for the whole family. Local scientist Bob Lisaius travels the East Coast sharing his dinosaur wisdom at schools, libraries, and special events.

Local, live music has always been a big feature at the Fair. On Saturday morning, Green Mountain Swing, a 17-piece ‘big band’ that recently appeared at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, will play Big Band classics, and on Saturday afternoon, the J.J. Booth Duo from Warren will perform Indie Rock/Pop and Alt. Country tunes. On Sunday morning Madigan Linnane will return to play in her modern folk/pop/indie musical style with songs that appeal to a broad audience, and on Sunday afternoon the Medicine Tribe, featuring Colleen Mari Mays of Warren, will play Americana-style covers and original songs.

FESTIVE FARE

The Food Court at the Craft Fair features a variety of festive fare from international to classic hamburgers and hot dogs. American Flatbread’s Waitsfield Hearth returns to the Craft Fair this year to create hand-thrown pizza in their onsite wood-fired oven and Dougy Fresh Catering of Barre will be making gyros featuring lamb, beef, chicken and veggies. Cheryl and Troy Kingsbury of Waitsfield are spearheading a fundraiser for the Central Vermont Pioneers Team (adaptive ice hockey for all ages) and will be serving hot dogs, hamburgers, bean burgers, chips, soda, and coffee to support this great cause. Silver Spring Scoops Ice Cream and Lemonade from Bolton will serve up homemade ice cream, Sundays, shakes, and hand-squeezed lemonade with a maple lemonade option. New to the Fair is Rez Me Energy drinks from Barre serving fantastical specialty energy drinks that come with or without caffeine. For adults 21-plus, The Wandering Tavern mobile bar will have wine by the glass and beer, cocktails, and mocktails for onsite consumption.

There will also be many door prizes announced throughout the Fair on both days. Many area Inns, artists, restaurants, and retail establishments are participating. "Many thanks to our generous local businesses and nonprofits that donate to our door prize program,” said Laura Arnesen, Craft Fair manager. Additional door prizes are welcome and can be donated by emailing Arnesen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Valley Players community theater group purchased the highly successful Craft Fair in 1989, after 19 years of private ownership. Staffed by numerous volunteers and the Players’ board of directors, the Fair provides support to maintain the Valley Players Theater on Main Street in Waitsfield with a small entry fee – kids 12 and under enter for free. “The Craft Fair is our major source of funding for the year and is vital for the upkeep of our building” said board of directors member Ruth Ann Pattee. “We hope our family of vendors and visitors alike will stop by our Information Tent as you enter the Fair to learn more about the Valley Players and our upcoming productions.”

The Valley Players would like to remind everyone to please leave pets at home. For the full list of door prizes, artists, directions, and more information go to madrivercraftfair.com.