The Vermont Symphony Orchestra brings innovative and world-class musical events to communities across Vermont this spring, including Waitsfield.

The VSO's statewide tour of its Jukebox Quartet, featuring a talented local youth string quartet from the Vermont Youth Orchestra, comes to the Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. The youth string quartet will perform their opening act, starting at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature violinist Brooke Quiggins, cellist John Dunlop and percussionists D. Thomas Toner and Nicola Cannizzaro for a singular musical experience, curated by VSO artistic advisor and project conductor Matt LaRocca.

The concert program will include:

Opening from Glassworks by Philip Glass.

Duo for Violin and Cello by Jessie Montgomery.

Boris Kerner by Caroline Shaw.

Slide Rule by Jeanne Woodbury and Josh Gottry.

Hammers by Andy Akiho.

Youth string quartet members include Justin Lee and Emma Xia, violin; Elizabeth Messier, viola; and Jonah Hutchin, cello.

This concert is sponsored by the Northfield Savings Bank VSO Innovation Fund.

Tickets are available for purchase at vso.org/events.