The Vermont Symphony Orchestra brings innovative and world-class musical events to communities across Vermont this spring, including Waitsfield.
The VSO's statewide tour of its Jukebox Quartet, featuring a talented local youth string quartet from the Vermont Youth Orchestra, comes to the Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. The youth string quartet will perform their opening act, starting at 7 p.m.
The concert will feature violinist Brooke Quiggins, cellist John Dunlop and percussionists D. Thomas Toner and Nicola Cannizzaro for a singular musical experience, curated by VSO artistic advisor and project conductor Matt LaRocca.
The concert program will include:
- Opening from Glassworks by Philip Glass.
- Duo for Violin and Cello by Jessie Montgomery.
- Boris Kerner by Caroline Shaw.
- Slide Rule by Jeanne Woodbury and Josh Gottry.
- Hammers by Andy Akiho.
Youth string quartet members include Justin Lee and Emma Xia, violin; Elizabeth Messier, viola; and Jonah Hutchin, cello.
This concert is sponsored by the Northfield Savings Bank VSO Innovation Fund.
Tickets are available for purchase at vso.org/events.