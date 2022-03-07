Main Menu

Justin Lee, violin (Williston, VT; Essex HS); Emma Xia, violin (South Burlington, VT; South Burlington HS); Elizabeth Messier, viola (Essex Junction, VT; Essex HS); Jonah Hutchin, cello (Charlotte, VT; Champlain Valley Union HS).

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra brings innovative and world-class musical events to communities across Vermont this spring, including Waitsfield.

The VSO's statewide tour of its Jukebox Quartet, featuring a talented local youth string quartet from the Vermont Youth Orchestra, comes to the Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. The youth string quartet will perform their opening act, starting at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature violinist Brooke Quiggins, cellist John Dunlop and percussionists D. Thomas Toner and Nicola Cannizzaro for a singular musical experience, curated by VSO artistic advisor and project conductor Matt LaRocca.

The concert program will include: 

  • Opening from Glassworks by Philip Glass. 
  • Duo for Violin and Cello by Jessie Montgomery. 
  • Boris Kerner by Caroline Shaw. 
  • Slide Rule by Jeanne Woodbury and Josh Gottry. 
  • Hammers by Andy Akiho.

This concert is sponsored by the Northfield Savings Bank VSO Innovation Fund. 

Tickets are available for purchase at vso.org/events

