Painted by Salt (courtesy of Belva Hayden)

Motherly Love (courtesy of Belva Hayden)

A new solo exhibition by award-winning wildlife and adventure photographer Belva Hayden invites viewers to experience the world through a lens attuned to the fragile beauty of life on the edge. In the Balance: Stories of Survival, Stillness, and Spirit opens Wednesday, August 13, and runs through September 6 at Axel’s Gallery, 10 Stowe Street, Waterbury, Vermont

Through compelling imagery captured across Madagascar, Southeast Asia, Alaska, and beyond, Hayden offers a visual meditation on coexistence – between wildlife and humans, tradition and modernity, chaos and quiet. Each photograph reveals a moment suspended between vulnerability and resilience, illuminating the delicate relationships that define our shared world.

“From animals navigating shrinking habitats to communities adapting to rising waters, every image speaks to adaptation, endurance, and the spirit of survival,” says Hayden.

Celebrated for her blend of fine art and documentary photography, Hayden was awarded the 2024 People’s Choice Award in Axel’s Annual Photography Shoot-Out, further cementing her connection to the local creative community. Her work is deeply rooted in immersive travel, cultural respect, and a commitment to conservation. From the watchful eyes of a lemur in Madagascar to a fisherman framed beneath a drifting net, each image invites viewers to slow down and see the world with renewed wonder.

In the Balance is more than a showcase of wildlife photography – it’s a quiet call to notice, to honor, and to protect.

A reception takes place Friday, August 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. At 7 p.m., the artist will discuss tricks, techniques, and their inspiration. Don’t miss the chance to be inspired. Light snacks and refreshments will be oﬀered. All are welcome.

With the exception of special events, Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop is open Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 m.

This exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.AxelsGallery.com