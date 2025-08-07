A new bridge has been completed across the stream at Cloud Water Farm on the Mad River Path. This flood restoration project was funded by the Northern Forest Center. The structure was designed by Mad River Path board member David Hodgson and fabricated by Mad River Metalworks. The hemlock deck was milled by Clifford Lumber.

The flood-resilient design incorporates a steel structure with an integral decking and is installed without footings, allowing for the uninhibited future stream movement.

Mad River Path executive director Misha Golfman said that the entire 35-foot x 12-foot bridge can be picked up and relocated as a unit when the stream changes its course.

“The bridge serves both the path users and the farm machinery, showcasing the project that benefits both recreation and agriculture,” he added.

It was installed with the help of volunteers over three days.

“Thank you, Andrew Spencer from Metalworks, Joe Bossen from Cloud Water Farm, Joe Fox from Northern Forest Center, and Mad River Path’s Emily Richard, Jon Rickard, David Hodgson, Mac Rood, and Charlie Hosford, for your skilled labor and can-do positivity! Cloud Water Farm Bridge is a small but significant improvement for the Mad River Path connection between Warren and Waitsfield,” Golfman said.