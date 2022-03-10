Summer is coming and summer activities and camps provide kids with opportunities to socialize and meet new friends, develop new skills, get outdoor exercise and have some fun. It's an experience that most kids enjoy and with such a wide variety of camps, it's easy to find one that suits your child’s interests. Unfortunately, it can be challenging for parents to send their kids to these programs due to the high costs involved. The MRV Summer FUNd is here to help ensure that any child in The Valley who wants to participate can. This is a collaborative effort between the Mad River Valley Interfaith Council, the Mad River Valley Community Fund and Hannah’s House. Organizers have created a google form that parents can complete in confidence. Members of the group’s board will review each request and work together to fund as many as possible. Here is a link to the form: https://forms.gle/TZX7nGEzhxyDNdUW6

All inquiries are welcome. Full and partial scholarships are available. Requests will be managed in strict confidence. Camps fill up quickly, and every effort will be made to process requests within one week. Contact Patty Giometti at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any questions. For a partial list of summer camps in the area, use this link: https://sites.google.com/huusd.org/summer-camps-2021/home