Want to get hitched? Seeking an intimate wedding featuring all the best that The Valley has to offer? The 1824 House in Waitsfield is giving away a two-day wedding in December celebration and is inviting people to submit a video about themselves and why they’d like to be married in Vermont and in The Valley.

Inn owners Sean Kramer and Farrell Leo will give away a two-day weekend wedding December 2-3 for 16 people and featuring many local vendors. The winner will receive free rooms and meals along with welcome bags from the Mad River Taste Place.

Other local businesses participating include Premier Entertainment doing the DJ-ing on Saturday, a wedding cake from Goose Chase cake design, flowers by A Schoolhouse Garden, linens by the Linen Shop in Rochester, photography by Barrie Fisher and sponsorship by Lawson’s Finest Liquids and Mad River Distillers. Justice of the peace Greg Trulson will perform the wedding ceremony.

“This has been fun to design, working to make sure we’re thinking of everything. This plays into the weddings we’re looking to do here. It’s what we call the intimate wedding package. This is the direction we’re moving to in terms of hosting weddings. We’re hoping people will book the whole inn for these smaller weddings,” Kramer said.

Here’s how the wedding will work for the winners. They will receive two nights at the inn along with rooms for up to 14 others. After a Friday night by the fire, a full breakfast will be offered in the dining room. The wedding couple and their guests will have the day free to explore The Valley and relax by the Mad River before their afternoon ceremony in the barn or outside.

That will be followed by the reception with music and cocktails designed by Mad River Distillers. The reception dinner will feature foods paired with Lawson’s Finest beers.

To apply, people are asked to visit the 1824 House website and upload a video of themselves (https://www.1824house.com/mad-wedding-giveaway). That video should provide some facts about the couple, i.e. how they met, whether they have a connection to The Valley or Vermont, where they’re from, what they like to do, etc. The deadline to enter is March 31.

Leo and Kramer said that they are hopeful that the videos submitted will also useful in marketing and showcasing The Valley.

“That’s what we’re hoping, if we get the right material it will all be shared. We would like to showcase The Valley,” Leo said.

That was their aim as they were developing the idea – to approach local wedding professionals and invite them to participate in order to demonstrate what The Valley offers in terms of wedding and events.