In February, Lawson's Finest Liquids' Sunshine Fund supported the Mad River Valley volunteer fire departments with a $31,183.65 donation that each department will share equally. This includes the Waitsfield-Fayston, Warren and Granville Fire Departments. The volunteer firefighters that keep each fire department running need updated equipment and vehicles to protect local citizens and communities. All Sunshine Fund donations in February funded these updates as well as fire safety training for kids and families.

"The local volunteer fire departments are an integral part of the community, keeping us safe by responding to calls at any time of the day or night. They answer fire and carbon monoxide alarms, motor vehicle crashes, hazmat incidents, weather events, downed power lines, public service calls, structure fires and everything in between. All the volunteer firefighters put in an abundance of training hours every year to stay on top of the changing skills required to respond to calls and maintain fire stations, trucks and equipment," said company co-founder and chief creative officer Karen Lawson.

The Sunshine Fund is a charitable initiative of the Lawson’s Finest Liquid's Social Impact Program (SIP) that harnesses the generosity of guests to advance thriving local communities. Lawson’s Finest staff receive wages that don’t require tips to supplement their income, so guests are invited to donate to the Sunshine Fund. Each month Lawon's, Waitsfield, and its Sunshine Fund benefits different local nonprofits.