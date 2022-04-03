April is National Poetry Month and The Valley Reporter is highlighting the work of local poets.

Ann Day, The Valley Reporter’s nature columnist, is a published author, poet and photographer. A longtime Fayston resident and former owner of the Knoll Farm, she now lives at Rivermeade near Dartmouth in New Hampshire. Here is her poem:

BIRTHING

By Ann B. Day

It starts in February

with great horned owlets in tree hollows,

the black bear sow suckling her cubs in a rocky den,

red osier buds on stems that poke up through snow.

Crusty drifts melt and spread across

March’s brown fields with ribbons of green,

creating rivulets that run down into ditches,

brooks rushing on to the river below.



Purple violets, spring beauties, bell worts,

Dutchman’s britches, red-dog trillium

push up through last year’s leaves

on April’s south-facing forest slopes.



In swamps, the tight buds of red maple

change to orange-red flowers,

bluets appear in wintered-brown grass,

leaf buds open on backyard lilacs.



Under a hemlock in woods near the farm

a doe lies waiting for the birth of her fawn.

The pent, pent, pent mating calls of woodcock

rise above the old cow pasture.



Now, from the farm below in today’s dawning,

I hear bleating of ewes and their newborn lambs,

I know that the birthing,

the resurrection of life, has truly come.

Harmony Belle Devoe, Warren, wrote, “I am in seventh grade at Harwood. I love writing and poetry; it feels so freeing and satisfying to finish a poem you love and can share with others. Poetry hardly has no rules, which is exhilarating, and it is a more creative and interesting way to share your ideas, thoughts and feelings. I am part Filipino, so I was emotionally affected by the Asian hate crimes that were going on, and still are, so I decided to write and share about it.”

Her poem, “Almond Eyes,” was included in “A Year of Its Own: Pandemic Stories,” a compilation of poetry, artwork and stories by Mad River Valley residents put together by the Warren, Waitsfield and Moretown libraries last year. She read the poem at a reading at Toast and Eggs in November.

Almond Eyes

You are born

And into this life of

Almond eyes

Caramel skin

Darkest chocolate hair

A trifle of color

You grow

And into this life of

Switching of tongue

Beads of phrases strung

“Where are you really from?”

You hear of gunshots

In the streets

Adzuki bean sweets

The surrenders and defeats

Bow down to the white man’s feet

They gave you your life

Now you pretend

You don’t feel the cuts of the knife

They capitalize

On their Asian wives

Now we rise

They must do more than just apologize

Their wrongs will never be rights

We realize

We must fight for these rights

We descend

Like the gods

And we grow

Like the cherry tree

We dissent

We’re not robots

And we know

We cannot be controlled

We die

And from this life of

Almond eyes

Caramel skin

Darkest chocolate hair

We leave

Our legacy;

Be proud

Of your Asian heritage

We will build the bridge

You will tread it

Might have to mend it

Mentally

But eventually,

This will be

Our legacy

I stand in my Asian soul

Full

Of the foods and smells of the kitchen

Kare-kare

Scallions

Halo-halo

Perfume

Golden sun medallions

Sesame oil

We toil

Endlessly

Relentlessly

For the Western’s greed

Now

For equity, equality, and peace

I stand in my Asian soul

My head held high

My almond eyes

Find work by Valley poets Susan Bauchner and this writer (Erika Nichols-Frazer), along with many other Vermont poets, posted throughout Montpelier for the month of April as part of a project led by the Kellogg-Hubbard Library called PoemCity.