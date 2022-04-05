Warren artist Gary Eckhart is resuming Mad River Valley Arts workshops this spring.

The first is Sparkle and Shine - painting glass and reflective surfaces in watercolor is easy. This course is offered in two, two-and-a–half hour sessions on April 21 and April 28 in the Festival Gallery in the Village Square in Waitsfield. It runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

“Painting shiny and reflective surfaces is easy once you know the secrets and understand the painting process. This workshop is designed to reveal those secrets and teach the techniques through a series of demonstrations and exercises. Painting glass, reflective silver and gold, and shiny transparent surfaces is easy and fun once you know the tricks,” Eckhart said.

The workshop will consist of instructor demonstrations, practical exercises, painting techniques and a brief self-critiquing session.

The workshop is appropriate for watercolor artists familiar with handling the medium. For details on fees and registration call the Festival Gallery 802 496-6682.