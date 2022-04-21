The Valley Reporter asked readers for their memories about the Mad Bush Lodge now that it has been purchased by Jonny Adler and is being redeveloped as an inn and restaurant. Here is what some had to say:

Great memories

“It was the first place my family ever stayed in the Mad River Valley! Christmas vacation 1964 we stayed in the apartment house owned by the Mad Bush at the bottom of the Rolston Rd. The next year our family stayed in the Lodge! Great memories. Then, when Egan’s opened there, we went all the time. They used my eggs for their crème brûlée! More fond memories,” said Lori Klein.

Small world

“Thanks for the opportunity to reminisce about Mad Bush Chalet, which is what it was called in 1959 when my parents, friends of owners Tony and Betty Hyde, decided our family needed to drive up from New Jersey to spend Christmas in Waitsfield and try out the skiing at recently-opened Sugarbush. Tony and my dad, Pierre Delfausse, were in the Tenth Mountain Division (ski troops to all you young readers) and fought in Italy on skis. The lodge was wonderful in the eyes of a 16-year-old boy just learning to ski. The two Hyde girls, Kathy and Anne, were available après ski for ping pong and board games in the lounge. The food was great, the fireplace was always going, and all we talked about was the “conditions” awaiting us the next day on the slopes. Those lucky enough anticipated a lesson with Stein Eriksen himself. I’m delighted to see the place taking on a new life and adding to the charm of our valley.

Unknown to me at the time, my future bride, Lee Hall, was doing nonstops on the chute at Mad River at the tender age of 14. Small world!” Peter Delfausse said.

Wedding bells

Our family stayed at the MadBush Chalet (as it was first known) in the early 1960’s. Betty and Tony Hyde owned it and lived upstairs with their daughters Ann and Cathy. I was 11 and so was Ann. Little did I guess that 20 years later Ann and I would be raising our daughters together in The Valley! In the summer of 1971 I worked at the Mad Bush as a breakfast and dinner waitress for the Lloyd family. Guy and Sandy Gould held down the kitchen and housekeeping. “Guy’s Grotto” was the not-so-secret meeting place for the local cops to hang out. Gary Murdoch sometimes played his guitar- Thunder Road, lots of coffee, Bob Davidson, Harry Goralsky. A guy named Blaise Carrig lived in the basement. It was his first job in The Valley. In 1974 the Mad Bush was the scene of our wedding rehearsal dinner. Our families and wedding party stayed there. For me, the Mad Bush was the best of times.

Peggy Potter