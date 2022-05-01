Teresa Langston, director, brings New Britain Connecticut’s Backyard Theater Ensemble’s production of Caryl Churchill’s “A Number” to the Grange Hall Cultural Center, Waterbury, May 6-8, 2022. May 6 and 7, 7:30 p.m.; May 8, 2 p.m.

Directed by former Valley resident Teresa Langston, “A Number” is a riveting stage play written by the groundbreaking living American playwright Caryl Churchill. The story unfolds in unexpected ways revealing a father’s painful confrontations with his three identical sons. Cloning technology and the human spirit produce a clash of nature and nurture, bringing into question the morality of both parenthood and science. A stark, void space allows the spotlight to fall on the harsh reality of ethical parenting in this melancholic portrayal of a man’s love for his child.

Although “A Number” drives its audience to the edge of their seat, ultimately, it’s a thoughtful and touching human story about emotional well-being. It’s about wanting a second chance, deserved or otherwise. It’s about being yourself, even when it’s disturbing to realize that other very similar selves are out there.

Langston (formerly of Fayston) is a director and performer with a long list of credits across the theatrical spectrum and film, including the direction of “Red Flag,” a Sundance Film Festival contender. A consummate artist and insightful theater maker now residing in Connecticut, this powerful script under her direction delivers a compelling night at the theater. Her next directorial project will be Robert O'Hara's “Barbecue” in August (CT).

Advanced tickets: sevendaystickets.com

For registration or information:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 802-244-4168 up to 24 hours before curtain.

All reserved tickets not bought through sevendaystickets.com

may be sold if they are not claimed 15 minutes before curtain.

Masks are required to be worn by all audience members.