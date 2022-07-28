The ever-popular Big Red Barn Art Show kicks off today, July 28. Held in the Red Barn Galleria at Lareau Farm/American Flatbread in Waitsfield, the show is open Thursday through Sunday each week until September 4.

For 24 years, during the month of August, the Big Red Barn Art Show has delighted locals and visitors alike. This year, we seem to have turned the COVID-corner, and a record number of artists are exhibiting. Forty-one artists, all of whom live full- or part-time in The Valley towns and touch the Mad River and its tributaries, have brought paintings, sculpture, wood carvings, fine ceramics and glass to display.

Ten of the exhibitors are new to the show. That’s good news for the future of the Big Red Barn show. The one anchoring tenet is that the show is adamantly a community affair; there are no judges, no awards, no competition — just a group of creative locals, some rank amateurs and some professional who are nationally recognized. An amazingly talented number of folks generate art, making the Mad River Valley a hub of creativity.

The Big Red Barn Art Show is open Thursday and Fridays, 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 9 p.m. Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm/American Flatbread, Route 100, Waitsfield. Children welcome. Free.