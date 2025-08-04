Left to Right: Ryder Lessor, Maverick Lessor, and Pippa Diller.

There were 13 runners who beat the heat running on the shaded trails at Harwood Union on Monday evening, July 28. Ryder Lessor took first place in the kids’ race with a time of 2:36 followed by his brother Maverick Lessor at 3:43.

Harwood alumnus Brendan Magill of Bethel, Maine, took first in the 5K with a time of 18:18 followed by Ben Hanna of Waterbury at 21:50, Patrick Hamel of Duxbury at 21:56, Nicky Service of Waitsfield at 23:59, Serena Wilcox of Duxbury at 27:47, Andy Metcalf of Duxbury at 29:39, Heather Lessor of Moretown at 30:45, Pippa Diller of Waterbury at 31:58, Nolan Larkin of Warren at 32:02, and Heidi Higgins Cutler of Moretown at 32:25.

The Fun Run results for July 21, 2025, had Patrick Hamel of Duxbury at 21:51, Kevin McElroy of Duxbury at 22:51, Beckett McElroy at 24:52, Jake Pitman of Duxbury at 24:59, Jonathan Hamel of Duxbury at 26:08, Pippa Diller of Waterbury at 27:37 and Emilie Diller of Waterbury at 29:59.

The Harwood Union High School cross-country team will host the next Fun Run on Monday August 4, with registration at 6 p.m. and the Kids’ Race at 6:15 p.m. followed by the 5K/3K. Cost is $5 and kids 6 and under are no charge. All proceeds go to support the HUHS cross-country team travel to the Maine Festival of Champions in Belfast, Maine.

Photos: Thomas Cahalan.

Group Photo: From Left to Right: Nolan Larkin, Nicky Service, Pippa Diller, Andy Metcalf, Serena Wilcox, Brendan Magill, Patrick Hamel Ben Hanna, Heidi Higgins Cutler, Heather Lessor, Ryder Lessor, Maverick Lessor and Andrew Reed.