Mad River Valley Arts presents its new exhibit Earth & Fire featuring ceramic and glass craft made by local potters and glass artists starting August 28 and going through October 14. Works include various clay bodies, with glazes inspired by the sea, while blown, formed and stained-glass pieces reflect the artists’ visions of vast changes currently happening to the earth. Included are sculptures are inspired by the vibrant landscape of the Mad River Valley and its mountainous surround. A reception for the artists, who will be talking about their work, will be held August 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free to the public. The exhibit and reception will be held at the Mad River Valley Arts Festival Gallery at 5031 Main Street in Waitsfield.