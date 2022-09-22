Since 2016, Morefest has been an annual tradition in Moretown. A celebration of community resilience after the devastation of Tropical Storm Irene, the first Morefest included a ribbon-cutting for the brand-new town office and featured a memorable car show and fireworks. This Saturday, September 24, Morefest returns starting at 5 p.m. at the Moretown Recreation Field.

This year’s event features music by the Mad Mountain Scramblers and the first-ever Morefest Cake Bake. Bakers are encouraged to bring their best homemade cake (one entry per person) to the Moretown Recreation Field between 5 and 5:45 p.m. on Saturday to enter this competition.

Food offerings include a pig roast, corn and hand-cut fries by Moretown Fire Department and Eric Howes, empanadas from Paprika Catering, and baked goods from Goose Chase Cake Design. The beer and wine tent will serve Lawson’s Finest Liquids and wine from The Local.

The library booth will offer lawn games, paper airplane-making and a scavenger hunt. Browse the book sale by donation, and get an update on the Moretown Town Hall revitalization project. There will also be an energy table with info on the WindowDressers program and resources from Efficiency Vermont, a Moretown Historical Society display, a Moretown Planning Commission and ARPA committee table, and info and honey from Bee the Change. Organizers are also expecting new Harwood superintendent, Dr. Mike Leichliter, and local candidates for office to be circulating.

Bring chairs and blankets for enjoying fireworks after dusk.