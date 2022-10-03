The new Moretown Library StoryWalk® officially opened on September 24. Funded by the Friends of the Library, the StoryWalk features pages from a children’s storybook divided among 20 permanently installed signs that invite children and adults to enjoy a story and a walk in nature at the same time.

The StoryWalk begins at the Moretown recreation fields, winds along the nature trail, around the tennis courts, and ends near the Moretown Skills Park. The first book to be featured is “Pokko and the Drum” by Matthew Forsythe.

“StoryWalks are a great way for families to get outside together and connect around reading. Our accessible, permanent installation will host a variety of picture books year-round,” said library director Cory Stephenson

Moretown School is one community partner that plans to make use of the StoryWalk.

"I am looking forward to using the StoryWalk to incorporate literacy and the outdoors. Both are core values at Moretown Elementary School. It will strengthen existing relationships between the town community and the school community," explained Nancy Willard, Moretown School’s librarian and technology integrationist,

Stephenson and the Friends of the Library hope that other local groups will make use of this new community resource as well.

The Friends of the Moretown Memorial Library extend its thanks to the Moretown School for their financial support of the StoryWalk. The Friends of the Moretown Memorial Library also thank Sticks and Stuff and True Value Waterbury for their discounted goods and services, and the many volunteers whose hard work made the StoryWalk installation possible.

The Friends of the Moretown Memorial Library is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise funds in support of library programming and materials. For more information about the Friends, visit https://moretownlibrary.com/friends-of-the-library/. Those interested in using the StoryWalk for an exhibit or event, should contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.