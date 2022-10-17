Mad River Valley Arts held the 32nd annual Green Mountain Photo Show in the Red Barn Galleries at American Flatbread over the last five weekends. The show featured multiple techniques and subject matter. Photos were printed on linen, paper, metal and canvas. Some were framed, others not. A final count remains but as of now, 35 photographs sold, earning over $4,000 for the photographers.

The youngest entrant was 16 and sold her first piece at the opening reception. One of the oldest photographers sold six pieces. Another commented that he could buy some needed equipment from his multiple sales.

Children participated in a scavenger hunt, finding animals, birds, and surprises in the photos. Of the 1,200-plus visitors, more than 200 people voted for a “favorite photograph.” “Spear Barn, Summer Sunrise” by Greg Nicolai won by a wide margin and will soon go home with its buyers.

“There are so many people that contribute to a successful show. To our sponsor, Axel’s Frame Shop in South Burlington, thank you! To the 47 photographers, the 23 volunteers and 19 artists who sat at the reception desk, the staff at Lareau, especially Kim; Linda Barnes, who keeps track of it all, Gary Eckhart and Andy O’Brien, who hung the show and the team of Pam Lerner, Gail Curtin, Joan and Jim Robbio and Julie Parker who masterminded all the pieces, thank you,” said Jane Macan, Mad River Valley Arts board chair.

Mad River Valley Arts plans to offer photography workshops beginning this winter. Check the website for postings.