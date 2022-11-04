Harwood Union High School presents its fall play Romeo and Juliet. The classic tale of two star-crossed lovers will be performed on the stage at Harwood from Thursday, November 9, through Saturday, November 11. Shakespeare's tragic love story gets a modern take, with political undertones, as director Scott Weigand returns for another year of guiding students in the theatrical arts.

The cast of eighth through 12th graders is led by junior Ben Robinson and sophomore Zoe Blackman as Romeo and Juliet. Seniors Lucie Ruggiero, Maddie Thibault, Sage Haddock, and Ariana Clark support as the Nurse, the Friar, The Prince, and Mercutio. The cast also includes eighth graders Tarin Askew, Camille Edgecomb, Marley Green, Emma Aither, and Eireann McDonough; freshmen Max Maylin, Daisy Proof, and Casey Klus; sophomores Theo Ritter, Kai Haddock, and Seneca Whittingham. Freshman Grady Hagenbach serves as stage manager.

The shows are at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. The show is family-friendly.