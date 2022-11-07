The Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts hosted a reception for the Vermont Watercolor Society awards show Sunday, October 23, and presented 13 awards to participating artists.

Best in Show went to Judith Selin for “Red/White and Blue.” First place went to Terry Boyle for “Two Silos Farm Summer.” Second place went to Joey Bibeau for “Late Summer Farm.” Third place went to Thomas Leytham for “Entrance to Pike Hill Copper Mine in Winter.”

Late Summer Farm by JoeyBibeau

Awards of excellence were announced as well. Walter Cudnohufsky received an award of excellence for “Vernal Pool Reflection.” Rob O’Brien received an award of excellence for “Windors Motel.” Lisa Forster Beach received an award of excellence for “Interacting.” Sandra Pealer received an award of excellence for “Conversation” and Jo Mackenzi received an award of excellence for “Do These Glasses Make Me Look Big?”

The Whitter Memorial award for Realism in Watercolor went to Susan Riley for “Looking Toward Mansfield.”

Looking Toward Mansfield by Susan Riley

The Dorothy Yoder Memorial award for Innovative and Experimental Technique went to Nancy Stone for “Elation.” The Selin and Selin award went to Terry Hodgdon for “Open” and the Moosewalk Studios award went to Justina Freel for “Afterglow.”

The show continues in the gallery Wednesdays-Saturdays 1 to 5 p.m. or by appointment.