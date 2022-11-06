It’s almost that time of year when The Valley Reporter goes to the dogs with an annual issue dedicated entirely to everyone’s best four-legged friends.

Valley residents and visitors are encouraged to send pictures of their dogs and a brief story about how they connected, some tips about their dog’s favorite things, favorite swim hole, favorite walk and most endearing characteristic.

The VR Goes To The Dogs issue will be January 5 and between now and that issue, newspaper staffers will be interviewing people about dog-related things, writing features about select dogs (suggest a dog for a feature!) and updating readers on the dogs of The Valley Reporter (two new additions this year).

Send dog pics and details and story ideas to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .