Morgan Vasseur, Fayston, has been named a Vermont Business Magazine (VermontBiz) 2022 Rising Star. VermontBiz recognizes 40 winners under 40 who are “outstanding young leaders chosen for contributions to the Vermont economy and their community.” Vasseur is the events coordinator and program assistant at Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, a year-round camp for children with cancer in South Hero. Vasseur said winning the award was “definitely a surprise and it’s been really great to get to know this group of people,” who are leaders across sectors throughout the state.

Vasseur graduated from Harwood Union High School in 2016 and earned degrees in business administration and psychology with a minor in studio art from St. Michael’s College. She has volunteered with many nonprofits, including water.org, Cancer Patient Support Foundation in Williston and Lund in South Burlington, among others. “I always was interested in working with nonprofit organizations,” she said. She said she had a personal connection to the work Camp Ta-Kum-Ta does supporting children and families impacted by childhood cancer and admired their mission. She said she “jumped at the opportunity” to get involved with the organization. “My goal has always been to work on causes I’m passionate about and have a greater impact.” When not working or volunteering, she loves exploring all different kinds of art mediums and as a “huge coffee drinker,” said she can often be found in various cafes.

At Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, her primary focus is planning fundraising events, including helping to organize larger fundraising events as well as helping community members organize their own fundraising efforts. She also helps coordinate the organization’s programming.

Asked whether her time in Valley schools helped prepare her for her career, she said, “Absolutely. Growing up in the Mad River Valley, it’s such a community-oriented place. Those values followed me through to my career. So many mentors” helped guide her along her path.

“The Mad River Valley is such a friendly place. Everybody knows everybody. You can rely on your neighbors and be inspired by so many amazing things going on here. You’re hard-pressed to find people not engaged in the community here. I truly am grateful to have grown up in such a unique and special community.”