Sugarbush and Mad River Glen are offering holiday and regular seasonal programming over the next week and half.

Kids (and adults) can enjoy breakfast with Santa at Rumble’s at Lincoln Peak on December 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be a nondenominational Christmas Eve service in the Gate House at Lincoln Peak on December 24 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Chicky Stoltz will provide live music in the courtyard at Lincoln Peak on December 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. The music continues on December 27 with a Christmas Carol sing-along with Kind Bud and his acoustic guitar from 1 to 3 p.m.

Holiday face painting takes place in the Gate House Lodge on December 28 from noon until 2 p.m.

Later that day there’s live music in the Lincoln Peak courtyard with the John Lackard Duo from 1 to 2 p.m.

On December 29, there’s live music in the Lincoln Peak courtyard with Phineas Gage from 1 to 3 p.m. Family movie night, presented by Protect Our Winters, takes place December 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gate House.

Sugarbush’s annual fireworks display and torchlight parade take place December 31 from 7 to 9 p.m.

At Mad River Glen, December 29 features Thursday Après with live music and free fondue from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Justin Jackson will provide the tunes that day.

On December 31 (and Saturdays and Sundays throughout the season) Mad River Glen’s naturalist snowshoe program is offered from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Visit www. Madriverglen.com and www. Sugarbush.com for full calendar listings.