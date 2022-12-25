Be on the lookout. Dinoman will be coming to the Warren Town Hall on Wednesday, December 28, at 4 p.m. for a program of dinosaurs, science, and fun. The event is a fundraiser for the Mad River Valley Dog Park.

Are the dinosaurs life-sized? Yes. Will there be real fossils? Yes. Is the show fun and full of science? Double yes. When were dinosaurs here? How do people know that? How are fossils created? All this and much more is revealed during the 40-minute program using fun, magic, and incredible props.

The program will be performed by its creator Bob Lisaius. Lisaius has traveled the United States presenting his science shows for over 30 years. His most popular show, Dinoman Dinosaurs, has been seen by over a million people across the U.S. and Canada. The program is designed to simultaneously educate and entertain, offering a window into the life of these animals.

This event is sponsored by the Warren Arts Committee and is free to the public. As a benefit for the Mad River Valley Dog Park, donations will be accepted at the door -- 100% of these donations will go to support the dog park.

The Mad River Valley Dog park is a public-private partnership with the mission of creating a safe and stimulating off-leash play environment for dogs as well as a gathering place for people. Managed by the Mad River Dog Park Committee, the park has secured permission and permits to build the park behind Brooks Field in Warren. The first phase of the park will feature many cool elements for dog lovers and their people, including a small dog play area, an agility course, a shade structure with seating area, and much more.

The Mad River Dog Park committee is midway through their crowdfunding campaign to fund the initial park installation slated for 2023. If successful, the initiative will earn a Better Places Grant from the state of Vermont. There are still sponsorship opportunities available for organizations and individuals to make a mark in creating the park! For more information or to make a tax deductible donation, visit: www.patronicity.com/mrvdogpark