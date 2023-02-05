The Mad River Story Slam returns to Waitsfield’s Valley Players Theater for the third year on Saturday, April 8, 2023. This year’s theme is “Dys’fun’ctional Families” and organizers are looking for storytellers to share their true tales of humorous family dysfunction. The theater’s website says, “Got a funny story about your favorite uncle? Are you the most functional member of your dysfunctional family? Are family holidays fodder for outrageous stories? Give us a call and make a pitch of a true, first-person account when your family put the ‘fun’ in dysfunction. Storytellers have until February 15 to pitch a two-minute summary of their story on the Valley Players ‘pitch line’: 1-802-583-1674.”

Up to eight storytellers will be accepted. Those selected will participate in two storytelling workshops in March with the host of Burlington’s Moth, Suzanne Schmidt and experienced storyteller (and Valley Players veteran) Susan Loynd. The Story Slam will be hosted by Loynd and Valley Players’ board member Doug Bergstein.

Last year’s Story Slam was in-person at the Valley Players Theater after the first Story Slam in 2021 was held online. The 2022 theme was “Feeling Foolish,” as it took place the day after April Fool’s Day. The event brought storytellers from across The Valley and beyond to share their personal stories on stage to much laughter from the enthusiastic audience. The 2022 and 2021 Mad River Story Slams can be found on the Valley Players’ YouTube channel.

“The Valley Players are thrilled to continue this new tradition,” Bergstein says on the Valley Players’ website. “There is no better way to understand someone than to hear one of their stories.”