Tim Farr, formerly of Moretown, has been stationed in McMurdo, Antarctica, since October 2022 as a field safety coordinator and search and rescue personnel for the United States Antarctic Program. In early February, Farr chose to participate in the Camel’s Hump Challenge to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter.

“I chose to do the Camel’s Hump Challenge again because it is a fun event that raises awareness for a great cause,” Farr said. “I have family who have been living with Alzheimer's (grandmother) for many years and, as many of us know, it's been a challenge seeing the rapid decline this disease has on someone's life and their relationship with other family members and friends through the process.”

“The in-person participants skied a loop that is roughly 13 miles, traversing around the entire mountain,” Christina Lob, senior media relations manager for Alzheimer’s Association, said. She said more than 80 skiers participated in the in-person challenge on February 5 and collectively raised more than $95,000. Approximately 10 people participated remotely. There was no minimum mileage required. “Those who participate remotely are just encouraged to come up with their own route and help raise money and awareness,” she said.

RAISED $1,355

On February 4, Farr skied the outermost trails around Ross Island and the McMurdo area in Antarctica. He raised $1,355 (out of a goal of $250) to support the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I enjoy the outdoors no matter the season, weather, or time of day,” Farr wrote on his fundraising page. “If you've been out climbing, skiing, paddling, biking, or simply adventuring with me then you know that a good time likely involves some hard work and type II fun in adverse conditions. What you may not know is that I have family members who live with this terrible disease. My grandmother, Carol, has been living with Alzheimer's for many years now and, thankfully, is able to be in a care facility after losing my grandfather and her life partner of 65-plus years to cancer a few years ago. She's in her mid-90s and is one tough cookie, having lived through some crazy times in our history; polio, World War II, the Vietnam War, now COVID!

“So, I'm back at it and participating in the Camel's Hump Challenge again, but remotely. My first time participating, I completed my challenge solo in a 21-hour physical push door-to-door combining fat-biking, pack-rafting, skiing, and hiking from my place in Moretown to Camel’s Hump and back and we raised over $2,000-plus towards Alzheimer's Awareness!”

SKIED AND HIKED

“This time around I skied and hiked about 18 miles,” Farr wrote in an email. “There are restrictions to recreation for station personnel on our one day off a week and I needed to stay within those confines. I was glad the weather was fair as for a solid week-plus the weather was sub-optimal with stronger winds and heavy overcast skies.

“Some particular moments that stand out were the conversations I was having with folks about my participation, and my hope that I was able to inspire other individuals to participate and raise awareness in this or similar events in the future. I was with two other co-workers for the first half of the challenge, Brady McGuire and Philippe Wheelock, as the trails we have access to some require partners for safety reasons. The second half of the day I was alone.

“I hope to attend the event in the future and participate with other friends who partake in the event. I first did the challenge solo a few years back when COVID restrictions made the event more of an individual event. Due to my work schedule and being deployed in the deep field in Antarctica leading up to the event date, I wish I had had more time to raise funds and support through outreach. It's important for me to raise funds for this association so that a potential resolution may be found in the future.”