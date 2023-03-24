The Waitsfield United Church of Christ (WUCC) Village Meeting House presents a Lenten Art Show, "Vision Layers," exhibiting the work of Warren artists Gary Eckhart and Roarke Sharlow. “Vision Layers” will be open to the public on Saturday, March 25, and Saturday, April 8, from noon to 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church.

Eckhart’s work is well known in the Mad River Valley and throughout the watercolor world. An award-winning artist, his watercolor landscape paintings elegantly bring together the past with the present. “The eight paintings will take the viewer from early spring into summer, a perfect opportunity to feel and see what will soon happen out our windows,” said Karen Nevin, co-chair of the arts team.

Sharlow manipulates digital photographs, working with light both soft and hard, and textural surfaces to create a painting that evokes emotion and mood. His striking compositions balance the image’s technical attributes and expressive qualities. The nine photographic paintings will draw the viewer in to see what is behind, or above, or below what first catches the eye.

Blue Mtn. by Gary Eckhart

There are two open houses planned: Saturday, March 25, and April 8. During each afternoon, Eckhart will conduct a painting demo, showing the intricate techniques that are required to create his watercolor landscapes.

“It’s a pleasure to show the work of these two artists,” said Nevin. “Each year we feature a local artist that will allow us to dream about the season to come, while we linger in our Vermont winters.” Gary Eckhart and Roarke Sharlow co-own Moosewalk Studios and Gallery in Warren, Vermont.

For more information go to www.waitsfieldchurch.org or call (802) 496-3065. Moosewalk Studios and Gallery is located at 200 Orion Road, Warren, Vermont. To more information go to www.moosewalkstudios.com.