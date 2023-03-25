Thirty-two-year-old Krystle DeBarge, Warren, is a familiar face to many who shop at Mehuron’s and regularly engage with DeBarge.

Advertisement

DeBarge, a mother of two young children, has been diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and her family and friends have started a fundraiser for her to help her manage time away from work for treatment, etc. She lives in Warren with her partner Ray Stanier. Their children are Allie Patterson, who is 6 years old, and Milo Stanier, who is 1 1/2.

DeBarge was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer at the same age as her mother was diagnosed. Her mother died at 37. DeBarge begins chemo this week on March 23 and was also undergoing scans this week. She’ll go through six months of chemotherapy before having surgery at UVMC in Burlington.

Bruce Hyde Jr., her employer at Mehuron’s, said DeBarge is a valued member of his team who is well regarded by the community.

“We love Krystle and will support her in every way we can. She’ll work as much as she can and when she gets through this, she’ll have her job back,” he said.

Her sister Lauren DeBarge has set up a GoFundMe site to help Krystle with the financial impact of treatment and time lost from work.

“Krystle will be able to work as much as she’d like, and may not be able to at all. Fortunately, her employer, Mehuron’s Supermarket is leaving the door open for her if she feels well enough to work. Krystle loves her job and what she does, and hopes to work when/if she can, but it will be very limited. She has had her port placement, and will begin her first round of chemo on March 23. With limited to no income coming in, she would appreciate any and all donations to help with expenses and bills,” her sister Lauren noted on the GoFundMe site.

“Krystle is so loved by everyone who knows her, and her bravery and strength has shown since the second she received this diagnosis. In her words, “I have to do this for my kids, that’s it and I’m going to,’” she added.

Here is the link as well:https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-krystle-in-her-fight-to-overcome-cancer

People can also drop off things like gas cards for Krystle DeBarge at Mehuron’s in the office with either Caitlin or Bruce. If people are needed to volunteer to drive her to treatment when the time comes, they can email her cousin Lauren at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .