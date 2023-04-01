The TRIP Dance Company returns to the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center presenting its annual fundraiser on April 1 at 3 and 7 p.m.

Advertisement



TRIP is a nonprofit competitive youth dance company associated with the Stowe Dance Academy. Named by its inaugural troupe of dancers 22 years ago, TRIP stands for Technique, Rehearse, Implement and Perform.

Today, 22 dancers from the towns of Stowe, Hyde Park, Waterbury, Fayston, Waitsfield, and Williamstown compete in leading industry conventions throughout the Northeast. During these conventions, TRIP dancers take challenging classes from industry professionals and compete for coveted scholarships.

The TRIP dancers have performed on stage with Grace Potter, as well as in local Stowe and Waitsfield fundraisers and events. Many of the TRIP dancers spend their summers attending selective dance intensives at world-renowned ballet schools such as the School of American Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet Academy, Boston Ballet, American Ballet Theater, Joffrey Ballet School, The Rock School, Alonzo King Lines Ballet, and the Alvin Ailey School. They have also participated in musical theater, commercial dance and jazz programs at Boston Conservatory at Berklee and Joffrey Ballet School.

TRIP offers passionate young dancers in Vermont the opportunity to master technique and performance skills in the areas of ballet, jazz, lyrical, modern, musical theater, and hip hop. “The dancers, while they have a lot of fun during TRIP rehearsals, also work hard, are respectful, and they communicate and listen to one another,” said TRIP artistic director Helena Sullivan. “They stay positive as they strive for excellence.”

TRIP will be raising funds to support its nonprofit at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center on April 1 at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets starting at $16 may be purchased in advance directly through the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center at www.sprucepeakarts.org or 802-760-4634. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

TRIP also has an online streaming option for watching both performances. Access is also through www.sprucepeakarts.org. Donations may also be made directly to TRIP and through an online auction at https://tripdancecompany.betterworld.org/ from March 17, 2023, at 5 p.m. through April 2 at 5 p.m.