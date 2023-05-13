This periodic series of three images and responses to questions tells the stories of people of The Valley who love what they do. As Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love and you will never work a day in your life.”

This month features Sarah Auger, owner and pastry chef, The Goose Chase Cake Design in Waitsfield, Vermont.

How long have you lived in Vermont and where did you grow up?

I grew up in Moretown. I moved away on and off throughout my 20s to learn various creative pastry chef techniques, skills and sanitation requirements and landed back here about four years ago.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I know this sounds cheesy, but I can’t think of a time I didn’t want to be a baker.

What was your first job and how did you get it?

Bussing tables at the Round Barn, I must have come across an ad in The Valley Reporter or one of my friends was working there.

Who was the biggest influence in your decision to choose the work you now do?

Probably my mom, I grew up making cookies and cakes with her.

What steps did you take to get where you are today/what sacrifices have you made to get to this point in the work you do?

I have worked in a lot of different kitchens and learned from many people about what it takes to survive in that atmosphere. The biggest sacrifice is the hours. Whether it be early mornings, late nights, weekends, holidays, or just plain long hours, you miss a lot of normal life events when you work in the food industry.

What is the best job advice that you’ve ever received?

Only do it if you love it, otherwise it isn’t worth it.

What are you most grateful for in your life?

My family and where I live. I came back to The Valley to be close to my family and have found that it is the place I am most happy.

How do you give back?

I donate on occasion to special causes in The Valley.

What do you do in your free time?

I spend a lot of time with my two dogs Goose and Chase. I enjoy being outside, hiking, and cross-country skiing. I spend a good amount of time with my family.

Do you have a favorite quote that you live by?

“When life gives you lemons, make a curd and put it in a cake!”

To suggest someone who “Loves What They Do,” email

