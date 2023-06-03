Tunes emanated from the pavilion at Lareau Farm and Forest while children kept busy with arts and crafts and chasing bubbles and pizza slices were slung from the outdoor oven. Pulled pork sandwiches and a cash bar were also available. Vendors peddled jewelry and accessories, artwork, and other crafts.

Advertisement

It was the first Route 100 Art Fest at Lareau Farm and Forest in Waitsfield on Saturday, May 20. The small festival previously took place on Bridge Street but outgrew the venue and swapped it for the more open, greener space at Lareau.

Musical performances in the pavilion included Al’s Pals with special guest Seth Yacavone; Sabouyouma; Medicine Tribe; Polvo de Oro; Doug and Sue Frechette and student performances.

The family-friendly festival also featured a fundraiser for local students to attend arts camps and programs. Supporters could purchase a ceramic bowl and get a free scoop of local ice cream from the Udder Guys — chocolate peanut butter, blackberry, coffee, and mint. Despite a light chill in the air, children and adults cupped their hands around handmade bowls to savor the treat.

The event was made possible by American Flatbread, Mad River Valley Arts and Mad River Valley Rotary. A free student art show was also open at the Big Red Barn Gallery at Lareau Farm showcasing work from students in the school district this year.