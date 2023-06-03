John Lynch, Moretown, loves cars. He owns a 1951 Ford Custom four-door sedan, a 1984 Chevy El Camino and a 2014 Ford Taurus police interceptor, which he says is “like a rocket ship.

“It’s about the people and the relaxed format,” he said. He also pointed out that it is not a car show. It’s a casual time for anyone to bring their car or truck and socialize with other car fans.

Lynch said it’s typically a mix of locals along with out-of-staters and families; kids get a kick out of the cool cars. “The most amazing cars and trucks show up,” he said. He said it’s a good excuse for car lovers to take their vehicles out of the garage, take them for a drive and show them off a bit while enjoying time with neighbors and new friends.

This is the fourth year Lynch has organized Cars and Coffee in Waitsfield. This year, it kicked off on April 30, once the weather cooperated. It continued last month and June’s get-together is this weekend, Sunday, June 4.

“Everyone’s welcome,” said Lynch. “I have the most fun of everybody,” he added.