Tobi and Sally von Trapp and the Mad River Valley Rotary Club are collaborating on the 2023 Open Garden Days at the von Trapp Greenhouse. The von Trapp’s display garden will be open to visitors this summer on five Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The dates are July 7-8, 21-22, August 4-5, 18-19 and September 1-2.

For over four decades, the von Trapp Greenhouse was the go-to place in The Valley for annuals, perennials, hanging baskets and so much. They von Trapps closed the retail business in 2021. They continue to maintain their 30-year-old display garden. In 1992 Tobi began preparing the site for the display garden behind the greenhouses. For four years he planted and tilled in cover crops of buckwheat, sunflowers and winter rye. In 1996 he designed the beds on the eastern half of the site and built a pergola across the eastern end. Ten years later he prepared the beds on the western side and fashioned a fountain and pool using large rocks from the property. Now on Open Garden Days, visitors can continue to enjoy the garden.

The local Rotary Club runs a variety of fundraising efforts, the Duck Race, The Restaurant Raffle, and a sponsorship program. Rotary returns the money raised from these events to the community through grants. Last year Rotary collaborated by enlisting volunteers to greet visitors over four weekends, welcoming more than 1,600 enthusiasts in 2022.

Tickets will be available only at the door, $10, cash or check, $10.50 charge. Children under 18 are free. No pets allowed. To volunteer for helping greet visitors, contact the Mad River Valley Rotary.