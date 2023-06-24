The 11th edition of the Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition opened this past weekend, June 18, to rave reviews. Nearly 200 paintings fill the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm and Forest in Waitsfield. Featured are paintings by top-ranked watercolor artists from across the United States. The watercolor paintings illustrate the diverse styles of watercolor painting in play today.

Seventy-nine paintings selected from a pool of entries compete for monetary and merchandise awards. Judge Tim Saternow, American Watercolor Society, from New York City commented on the total mastery of the watercolor medium he found in the paintings and that the quality of the show is what one would expect from an exhibition in a major metropolitan area.

An additional “show-within-a-show” features 75 miniature watercolor paintings by members of the Whiskey Painters of America. The national group has been in existence since the late 1950s and exhibits work no larger than 20 square inches. This is the third year of the Whiskey Painter’s participation and is the only showing of these paintings in New England. Also returning is the popular Small Works Show.

The Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition has been recognized by the French magazine “Art of Watercolour” on four separate occasions as one of the best watercolor exhibitions of its type worldwide. The magazine is distributed throughout the international community.

The exhibition is very diverse in its subject matter and style of painting making it very accessible with something for everyone. Adults enjoy the beauty of landscapes, still life and architecture in the paintings while children seek out the images of animals and birds.

The Red Barn Galleries in the restored, early 1800s barn at Lareau Farm and Forest (located on Route 100 in Waitsfield) are the ideal location to house an exhibition of this magnitude and scope. The show is sponsored by Mad River Valley Arts. Hours for the exhibition: Thursday and Friday. 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Free. Children welcome. The exhibition runs from June 18 to July 22, 2023.