While Phantom Theater’s reputation leans toward innovative theater and dance, musical performances are often part of its summer mix, and this year is no exception. From classic standards, to rollicking musical storytelling, to a local talent on the cusp of the big break, to the genre-bending – the summer’s musical events run the gamut.

Returning to the barn for another plunge into the great American songbook, jazz reed virtuosos the Anderson Brothers, along with guitarist Adam Moezinia, present the life and music of Duke Ellington. Julliard graduates and identical twins, Peter and Will Anderson have garnered accolades and awards at a profound pace. They’ve headlined The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, and performed at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein’s 54 Below, and live on Garrison Keillors’ Prairie Home Companion, earning a Drama Desk nomination and a Bistro Award along the way. They will perform on August 18.

Mad River Valley raconteur and piano man, Robin Lehman, makes a return visit to Phantom with his unique blend of storytelling and musical showmanship. On August 15, he’ll present “A Musical Autobiography,” bringing the audience along on a wild ride from his introduction to music at age 4, through swimming in the piano classics for two decades, to writing and producing children’s musicals, to ultimately learning how to improvise.

Though currently based in Los Angeles, Ella Grace is a familiar face in the Mad River Valley, having grown up in Warren and starred in several Harwood musicals, as well as performing around the area as part of her musical family “The Holters.” Grace, now 21-years-old, is a queer, independent singer and songwriter working to make a dent in the LA music scene with an upcoming EP release and a couple singles under her belt. Come see her play some original tunes off her EP “before i fell in love” featuring a band of local musicians. The show, a late addition to the Phantom schedule, will take place August 3.

Fresh off a 200-concert tour with Lincoln Center Stage piano quartet, acclaimed cellist Miranda Henne returns to Phantom for her fourth visit, this time with her colleagues banjoist Greg Liszt (Crooked Still; Bruce Springsteen’s Seeger Sessions tour) and violinist Mariechristine Lopez (internationally known soloist and chamber player) to perform a show that weaves together classical music, original works, and a touch of bluegrass. The show features several classical pieces including a work by Claude Debussy arranged for banjo, cello and violin by Bela Fleck, as well as music by J.S. Bach. Performances are August 4 and 5.

Tickets to all shows are available in advance at www.phantomtheater.org.