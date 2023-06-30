Mad River Valley Arts (MRVA) has a summer arts program for the first time this year. MRVA is located at 5031 Main Street, No. 2 Village Square.

This year, Valley Arts is offering three camps: Comics and Cartoons, Shibori and Ice Cube Dyeing, and Photo Mixed-Media for kids between 8-14 years old. All camp sessions take place from 1 to 4 p.m. throughout July.

Scholarships are available. Register at the office, call 802-496-6682 or apply online at https://www.madrivervalleyarts.org/summer-camps

Comics and Cartoons takes place July 10 through 14 for children ages 8-14.

The instructor is Niko Stonorov with visiting cartoonists throughout the week with artist/art educator/MRVA executive director Sam Talbot-Kelly.

Comics and Cartoon summer camp will allow participants to share a story, discover the character’s voice, attitude, conflicts and what they look like. At the conclusion of this camp, the participants will have completed a short cartoon to be featured in a MRVA August gallery show.

Shibori Indigo and Ice Cube Dyeing is offered July 17 through 21 for campers aged 8 to 14. The instructor is Miriam Jacobs, artist, teacher, and textile designer. Textile camp explores new possibilities with 100% cottons, pre-washed cotton garments, for ready to wear, functional and decorative purposes. Shibori is a dyeing technique. Shibori Indigo, involves folding, clamping, pole-wrapping, and the insertion of various objects into the fabric create the patterns. In this camp, students will learn the art of Shibori indigo.

Photo-Mixed-Media camp takes place July 24 through 28 for students 8 to 14 years old.

Campers will need an iPhone, or smart phone for taking photos. The instructor is Barrie Fisher, an artist, teacher, and professional photographer.

Campers will build a personal work-story, landscape or portrait starting with their own photography adventures, and merge visual elements with mixed-media techniques. This is an opportunity to employ collage with photos, drawings, found imagery, video and/or text.