The Harwood Union High School Assembly Band has been selected to perform at Do Good Fest at National Life Group in Montpelier on July 15, 2023. The band earned its spot in the line-up by taking home third place in the annual festival’s Beats for Good high school music contest. Harwood’s music program received a $1,000 prize from National Life for the band’s winnings. Voters listened to the bands’ music on the website and voted for their favorite. Do Good Fest’s website calls the Beats for Good competition “America’s Got Talent with a Vermont-twist.”

The top three bands received cash prizes and the honor of playing at the festival, which is headlined this year by Plain White T’s (known for their song, “Hey there, Delilah”) with lovelytheband, Fastball and All Night Boogie Band.

The Harwood Assembly Band secured third place with their rendition of Tedeschi Trucks Band’s “Bound for Glory” (watch it at dogoodfest.com/beatsforgood/). The Radiance Band of Montpelier/Plainfield took second place with their original song, “Summer Love.” South Burlington’s Ms Lee Fan Club won first place for their performance of multiple songs at the Higher Ground Ballroom.

The Do Good Fest will be held on the National Life Group’s lawn at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. Food vendors include American Flatbread, Mo’s Backyard BBQ, Ahli Baba’s Kebab Shop and more. The event benefits Branches of Hope, the cancer patient fund at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.