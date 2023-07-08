The MRV Summer FUNd, a collaborative effort between the Mad River Valley Interfaith Council (MRVIC) and the Mad River Valley Community Fund, (MRVCF) is making a significant impact on the lives of children from all backgrounds. The program aims to combat learning loss during the summer break while nurturing the social, emotional, and intellectual growth of participants. By funding an array of activities, the program offers opportunities for exploration, skill-building, and connection with nature. From sports camps and arts workshops to science experiments and nature excursions, children can discover their passions, make new friends, and develop essential life skills.

In its second year, the MRV Summer FUNd has surpassed its inaugural achievements by reaching more families and raising greater funds. In 2022, the program funded 67 requests, totaling $39,000. This year, it granted 83 requests and raised over $60,000. This success is due to the contributions from local businesses and organizations such as the MRV Community Fund and the Mad River Valley Interfaith Council. The program actively seeks donations through grant applications and presentations, ensuring that families with limited resources can access its transformative offerings.

"The MRV Summer FUNd presented a unique opportunity to channel my passion and skills into helping local kids," said Patty Giometti, the program coordinator. The genesis of the MRV Summer FUNd can be traced to the economic challenges faced by parents in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic.

“The MRV Interfaith Council and the MRV Community Fund were already doing incredible work in supporting local families. It was a natural partnership to create a program specifically focused on helping families during the summer months. Working with Jill Ellis, from the community fund, and Sharon Kellermann, from the Interfaith Council, has been such a pleasure. The joy created by turning a dull summer into a fun experience for a child, their parents, and a community camp created such positive energy for the three of us,” she continued.

The Summer FUNd creates a win-win-win for children, parents, and camps. In addition to supporting families from all four MRV towns, the fund supports many local camps: Blockhouse Studio, Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy, Dandelion and Snail, Dirt Road Theater, Living Tree Alliance, Eddie Merma Sculpture School, Farm and Forest, Fayston Forest, High Country Animal, Highland Soccer, Kids Creation, Livery Equestrian Camp, Neck of the Woods, Sage Mountain, Studio 100 Dance Camps, Sugarbush Day and Golf Camps, The Berry Patch Summer Camp, and Waterbury Recreation.

Eddie Merma, director of the Sculpture School, highlighted the impact of the MRV Summer FUNd on young learners, "Fostering resourcefulness and creativity has been at the core of the Sculpture School since its inception in 2014. Thanks to the MRV Summer FUNd, we can continue providing these invaluable experiences to our young learners, inspiring their imagination and nurturing their problem-solving abilities."

Sephirah Oshkello, director of the Living Tree Alliance Farm Camp, emphasized the camp's commitment to authentic and hands-on experiences, "Our camp offerings are designed to provide campers with authentic, fun, hands-on experiences that build connections to the natural world, local food systems, and the joy of play within a safe community. We are grateful for the support of the MRV Summer FUNd, which enables us to create this nurturing environment for our campers."

Giometti said that funding the MRV Summer FUNd is a collective effort that showcases the generosity and commitment of the community. Both MRVIC and MRVCF increased their donations this to $15,500 and 30,000 respectively. The MRV Summer FUNd received new grants this year from Lawson’s Little Sip Foundation, the MRV Rotary, The Win Smith Foundation, and Waitsfield Telecom with additional support from the community.

“This collaborative approach allows the MRV Summer FUNd to bridge the financial gap, ensuring that families with limited resources can access the program's transformative offerings,’ she said.

To learn more about the MRV Summer FUNd, donate, or get involved as a volunteer, contact Giometti, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or send a donation to MRVIC Summer FUNd, P.O. Box 342, Waitsfield, VT 05673.