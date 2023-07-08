Many folks have already discovered the Vermont Icelandic Horse Farm on North Fayston Road where trail rides on sturdy Icelandic horses are available.

For the uninitiated, the farm offers a spectacular way to see some of the incredible trails and viewsheds in the area from the seat of a comfortable, stable Icelandic horse.

Daily rides of varying lengths are available, as well as two-to-five-day riding packages. Rides and treks are by advance reservation, but people are welcome to come visit the farm any time and see these horses. Farm owners accommodate all levels of riding skill, including novices, on day rides. Children over 10 years old with riding experience are welcome. Groups usually number from four to eight.

Icelandic horses are one of the oldest horse breeds in the world. They are the only horse breed that has five gaits. They walk, trot, and canter, and Icelandic horses also tölt, a four-beat running walk that produces fluid, rhythmic, forward movement. The tölt allows the horse to cover rough terrain swiftly. Many Icelandic horses also pace, an exhilarating racing gait which can be performed at speeds up to 30 miles per hour, per the Vermont Icelandic Horse Farm website.

Icelandic horses were brought by Viking ships to serve as the sole source of transportation over Iceland’s rough terrain. Isolated by law, nature gifted these horses with no natural predators, but in turn challenged them with sparse forage and a harsh climate. Survivors of this natural selection process, the calm, sure-footed Icelandic horses learned to stop and think rather than panic and flee.

The horses are strong and capable of carrying large adults due to their bone density. Icelandic horses average 13 to 14 hands in height.

For more information, call 802-496-7141, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.icelandichorse.com The farm is located at 3061 North Fayston Road, Fayston, Vermont.